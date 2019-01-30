Grey's Anatomy is, surprise surprise, about to get extra emotional.

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has some of the most complicated parent issues of any character on TV, and her father Thatcher (Jeff Perry) has been a loose end for seasons. His last appearance on the show was 2011, back when Lexie (Chyler Leigh) was still alive. Meredith found out through Richard earlier this season that Thatcher was ill and only had a few weeks to live. He was in hospice care, and Meredith avoided going to see him until tomorrow night's episode, when she finally does.

And trust us, they've got a lot of things to talk about.