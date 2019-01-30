There's a new woman in Joe Goldberg's life. You has cast The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti as the new female lead for the second season on Netflix.

Pedretti will play Love Quinn, an aspiring chef working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery story. Love isn't about the world of social media, branding and self-promo, she'd prefer to instead lead an interesting life. When viewers meet Love, she's tending to a deep grief, and when she meetings Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), she can sense he too has known life-changing loss.