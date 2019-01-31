Presley Gerber Reveals Why He Didn't Want To Be A Model

Presley Gerber, T Singapore

Photographed by Lukasz Pukowiec; Creative Direction and Styling by Jack Wang for T Singapore

When your mum is one of the OG supermodels of all time, you'd think automatically following in her footsteps is a given, right? That definitely wasn't the case for Presley Gerber, aka Cindy Crawford's genetically blessed offspring; brother of budding top model Kaia Gerber, as he reveals in his latest cover profile in the February 2019 issue of T Singapore.

"I definitely had no idea I was going to model," he said in his interview. "I knew I wanted to start a business. I thought I was going to go to college till about senior year [in high school] and then I started modelling. It introduced me to a whole new world and I'm kind of taking it from there."

Presley Gerber, T Singapore

Photographed by Lukasz Pukowiec; Creative Direction and Styling by Jack Wang for T Singapore

Striking a pose on the streets of New York in the latest HUGO spring/summer 2019 offerings, the 19-year-old model looks as self-assured as some of the models who have been in the industry for a much longer time than him. His secret? "I believe in doing anything that makes you happy. Do what makes you happy," he told the magazine.

When asked about his favourite thing about modelling, the sandy-haired stunner quipped, "The thing I enjoy most [about modelling] I'd say, is the travel. By now I have been to a lot of places but I still like it a lot and I still have Australia on my list of places that I'd like to visit."

For the full interview, head over to tsingapore.com

The February 2019 issue of T Singapore is on newsstands now.

TAGS/ Asia , Fashion , Cindy Crawford , Magazines
