Presley Gerber Reveals Why He Didn't Want To Be A Model

When your mum is one of the OG supermodels of all time, you'd think automatically following in her footsteps is a given, right? That definitely wasn't the case for Presley Gerber, aka Cindy Crawford's genetically blessed offspring; brother of budding top model Kaia Gerber, as he reveals in his latest cover profile in the February 2019 issue of T Singapore.

"I definitely had no idea I was going to model," he said in his interview. "I knew I wanted to start a business. I thought I was going to go to college till about senior year [in high school] and then I started modelling. It introduced me to a whole new world and I'm kind of taking it from there."