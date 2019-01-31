Presley Gerber Reveals Why He Didn't Want To Be A Model

Photographed by Lukasz Pukowiec; Creative Direction and Styling by Jack Wang for T Singapore
by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 31 Jan. 2019 8:32 PM
Photographed by Lukasz Pukowiec; Creative Direction and Styling by Jack Wang for T Singapore
When your mum is one of the OG supermodels of all time, you'd think automatically following in her footsteps is a given, right? That definitely wasn't the case for Presley Gerber, aka Cindy Crawford's genetically blessed offspring; brother of budding top model Kaia Gerber, as he reveals in his latest cover profile in the February 2019 issue of T Singapore.
"I definitely had no idea I was going to model," he said in his interview. "I knew I wanted to start a business. I thought I was going to go to college till about senior year [in high school] and then I started modelling. It introduced me to a whole new world and I'm kind of taking it from there."
Photographed by Lukasz Pukowiec; Creative Direction and Styling by Jack Wang for T Singapore
Striking a pose on the streets of New York in the latest HUGO spring/summer 2019 offerings, the 19-year-old model looks as self-assured as some of the models who have been in the industry for a much longer time than him. His secret? "I believe in doing anything that makes you happy. Do what makes you happy," he told the magazine.
When asked about his favourite thing about modelling, the sandy-haired stunner quipped, "The thing I enjoy most [about modelling] I'd say, is the travel. By now I have been to a lot of places but I still like it a lot and I still have Australia on my list of places that I'd like to visit."
For the full interview, head over to tsingapore.com
The February 2019 issue of T Singapore is on newsstands now.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?