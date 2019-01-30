Celebs & Celery! The New Health Craze You've Got To Get Onto

Why not start the day with a fresh brew of… celery juice? This is the latest wellness trend to hit Instagram - hashtag I see it everywhere. Plus, celebs like supermodel Miranda Kerr, Goop-tastic Gwyneth Paltrow and the seemingly ageless Pharrell are reportedly fans.

So why guzzle the good green stuff? Well, it's supposed to be packed with antioxidants that help with inflammatory conditions, diabetes, gut health, and reducing cellular damage, amongst other benefits. Premature ageing? Ah, pass!

According to pioneer of the celery juice movement Anthony Williams, otherwise known as the Medical Medium, you drink 470ml of the celery juice on an empty stomach and let it work it's magic for at least 15 minutes before consuming anything else. As part of my New Year's health kick, I tried it out myself everyday and noticed my skin was much clearer in a matter of days. But someone who's been doing this much longer than me (at least the past six months) is blogger and E! News co-host Jason Kennedy's better half — Lauren Scruggs Kennedy (@laurenscruggs).

Lo, as she's fondly known, gave me the low down on all things celery juice.