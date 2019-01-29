There's no shame in admitting that #adulting is hard work. 2019's barely gaining momentum and already the rise of the very cathartic #10YearChallenge has properly monopolised social media, and flooded our Instagram feeds with incredibly dire comparisons — forcing us to look within, and realise just how much we've lost to the ravages of time.

But before you go do a deep dive into your camera rolls and search for a decent (preferably smiling) picture of your younger, less-fatigued, self, and think of a cheeky caption to go along with your post, here are some familiar coming-of-age movies that helped inform our adolescence; that you can watch to provide some retrospective wisdom for that entry.

Because at this age, and point in our lives, we'll take any excuse to revisit the films that we watched when we crossed the threshold of teen to adulthood — just so we can forget about our grown up problems for one, one-and-a-half, to two hours.

You're welcome.