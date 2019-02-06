This Is The Latest Hat Trend Celebrities Are Loving Now

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 6 Feb. 2019 5:24 PM

Seen on the cool kids like BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie, Rihanna and Bella Hadid, you know the beret is making a comeback. A few seasons ago, leather versions pulled firmly over models' heads were spotted at Dior, Marc Jacobs did a throwback with '90s-inspired Kangol shapes, and, of course, at Gucci with their signature eclectic detailing. A bold choice of headwear worn by creatives and hipsters throughout history (think Yoko Ono and Marlene Dietrich), this is a great accessory to try if you love making a fashion statement.

Lisa, Celeb Beret Trend

Instagram

Lisa

Lisa channels Film Noir with a black jumpsuit with platform boots and a classic beret.

Sushar Manaying, Celeb Beret Trend

Instagram

Sushar Manaying

Sushar Manaying dressed the part when she was holidaying in Paris.

Song Hye-kyo, Celeb Beret Trend

Instagram

Song Hye-kyo

Song Hye-kyo paired a classic trench with a black beret.

Taeyeon, Celeb Beret Trend

Instagram

Taeyeon

Taeyeon does collegiate chic with an oversized sweater and floral skirt.

Jennie, Celeb Beret Trend

Instagram

Jennie

Jennie made a bold statement by wearing a matching leopard print beret and cardigan set.

Kangol, Celeb Beret Trend

Beret, $36, Kangol at ASOS

SHOP

Maison Michel, Celeb Beret Trend

Beret, $598, Maison Michele at Farfetch

SHOP

Zara, Celeb Beret Trend

Beret, $39.90, Zara

SHOP

H&M, Celeb Beret Trend

Beret, $17.95, H&M

SHOP

