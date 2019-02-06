This Is The Latest Hat Trend Celebrities Are Loving Now

Seen on the cool kids like BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie, Rihanna and Bella Hadid, you know the beret is making a comeback. A few seasons ago, leather versions pulled firmly over models' heads were spotted at Dior, Marc Jacobs did a throwback with '90s-inspired Kangol shapes, and, of course, at Gucci with their signature eclectic detailing. A bold choice of headwear worn by creatives and hipsters throughout history (think Yoko Ono and Marlene Dietrich), this is a great accessory to try if you love making a fashion statement.
Lisa
Lisa channels Film Noir with a black jumpsuit with platform boots and a classic beret.
Sushar Manaying
Sushar Manaying dressed the part when she was holidaying in Paris.
Song Hye-kyo
Song Hye-kyo paired a classic trench with a black beret.
Taeyeon
Taeyeon does collegiate chic with an oversized sweater and floral skirt.
Jennie
Jennie made a bold statement by wearing a matching leopard print beret and cardigan set.
