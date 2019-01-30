The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks You Can Pull Off For Chinese New Year

Have your own red carpet moment when you visit friends and relatives this Chinese New Year with these outstanding outfits inspired by your favourite celebrities. Have fun with your #ootds across the festive season with these fashion forward options, whether you prefer a dress or playsuit.
Break free of traditional thinking that you have to wear red — incorporate the auspicious colour with your lipstick, bag or shoes instead. Rather, think pink, gold and florals with asymmetrical detailing, bold prints or dazzling embellishments. Plus, these delightful pieces can be worn again for birthday parties, fancy dinner dates and whenever you need a pick-me-up.
Instagram
Heize
Heize's mini dress with romantic ruffles and exaggerated shoulders is a bold look you can dress down with strappy sandals instead of thigh high boots.
Dress, $200.26, Majorelle
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan's neon pink asymmetrical Miu Miu dress is super impactful even without the red element.
Dress, $39.90, MISSGUIDED
TPG/Getty Images
Dee Hsu
Go for a dramatic playsuit with big blooms and red stilettos like Dee Hsu.
Dress, $925, Giuseppe Di Morabito
Dress, $33.35, Club L
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Liu Wen
If you want to impress the older relatives, opt for a classic maxi red floral dress like Liu Wen.
Dress, $71.71, Heartloom
Instagram
Jolin Cai
Jolin Cai makes a traditional qipao look good with the vibrant yellow and velvet material.
Dress, $1,701, Attico
Dress, $22.23, Monki
