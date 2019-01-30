The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks You Can Pull Off For Chinese New Year

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 30 Jan. 2019 5:17 PM

Have your own red carpet moment  when you visit friends and relatives this Chinese New Year with these outstanding outfits inspired by your favourite celebrities. Have fun with your #ootds across the festive season with these fashion forward options, whether you prefer a dress or playsuit.

Break free of traditional thinking that you have to wear red — incorporate the auspicious colour with your lipstick, bag or shoes instead. Rather, think pink, gold and florals with asymmetrical detailing, bold prints or dazzling embellishments. Plus, these delightful pieces can be worn again for birthday parties, fancy dinner dates and whenever you need a pick-me-up.

Heize, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration

Instagram

Heize

Heize's mini dress with romantic ruffles and exaggerated shoulders is a bold look you can dress down with strappy sandals instead of thigh high boots.

MSGM, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration

Dress, $580, MSGM

SHOP

Revolve Majorelle, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration

Dress, $200.26, Majorelle

SHOP

Gemma Chan, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan's neon pink asymmetrical Miu Miu dress is super impactful even without the red element.

Missguided, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration

Dress, $39.90, MISSGUIDED

SHOP

ASOS Design, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration

Dress, $51.88, ASOS

SHOP

Dee Hsu, ELLE Taiwan Fashion Awards 2018

TPG/Getty Images

Dee Hsu

Go for a dramatic playsuit with big blooms and red stilettos like Dee Hsu.

Giuseppe Di Morabito, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration

Dress, $925, Giuseppe Di Morabito

SHOP

ASOS Club L, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration

Dress, $33.35, Club L

SHOP

Liu Wen, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Liu Wen

If you want to impress the older relatives, opt for a classic maxi red floral dress like Liu Wen.

Revolve Heartloom, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration

Dress, $71.71, Heartloom

SHOP

Jolin Tsai, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration

Instagram

Jolin Cai

Jolin Cai makes a traditional qipao look good with the vibrant yellow and velvet material.

Attico, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration

Dress, $1,701, Attico

SHOP

Monki, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration

Dress, $22.23, Monki

SHOP

