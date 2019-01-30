The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks You Can Pull Off For Chinese New Year

Have your own red carpet moment when you visit friends and relatives this Chinese New Year with these outstanding outfits inspired by your favourite celebrities. Have fun with your #ootds across the festive season with these fashion forward options, whether you prefer a dress or playsuit.

Break free of traditional thinking that you have to wear red — incorporate the auspicious colour with your lipstick, bag or shoes instead. Rather, think pink, gold and florals with asymmetrical detailing, bold prints or dazzling embellishments. Plus, these delightful pieces can be worn again for birthday parties, fancy dinner dates and whenever you need a pick-me-up.