8 Must-Have Limited Edition Chinese New Year Beauty Products

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 30 Jan. 2019 2:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Give yourself a prosperous start to the Lunar New Year with these exclusively released beauty products. Wrapped in celebratory red with (more often than not) references to the cute porkers ushering in the new cosmic year, these makeup and skincare products are perfectly primed to give you that auspicious glow for the upcoming celebrations. Check out our list of the best ones to buy ahead of the festive season.

Chanel, Limited Edition CNY Products

Chanel Rouge Allure No. 8, $52

Retaining the same moisturising texture of Chanel's signature Rouge Allure lipsticks, this limited edition shade is the perfect shade of red that's warmed by tiny golden pigments for added lustre. One swipe and your lips are dressed in a rich shade that works perfectly for Asian skin tones.

Laneige, Limited Edition CNY Products

Laneige Perfect Renew Regenerator, $88 for 40ml

Featuring the brand's Skin Rebirth technology, this serum infuses skin with flavonoid extract from galangal root to recharge sluggish skin cells. Plus, it uses a bio-compatible Ceramide Water base so it is readily absorbed into skin to improve skin glow and smoothness.

Jurlique, Limited Edition CNY Products

Jurlique Activating Water Essence Limited Edition, $93 for 150ml

Designed to activate your skin's optimal skin functions, this lightweight essence is to be applied immediately after cleansing to prep skin for other follows applied after. Formulated with Marshmallow Root extract and Peach Leaf extract, it improves skin's ability to retain moisture so it stays plump longer.

Article continues below

Lancome, Limited Edition CNY Products

Lancôme Advanced Génefique Serum, $260 for 100ml

The French brand's iconic product is now back and bigger in this limited edition red packaging that's perfect for the festive season. Packed with countless skin-conditioning ingredients, this gentle formula is the perfect booster serum to improve skin cells' vital functions for healthier, clearer, brighter and plumper skin.

MAC, Limited Edition CNY Products

MAC Lucky Red Collection Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $33

Arguably one of the most universally flattering shades of red lipstick, Ruby Woo has been an iconic shade to MAC and is the perfect balance of warm and cool undertones so virtually everyone looks good in it. As part of this year's Chinese New Year collection, the signature red is dressed up with a special motifs that not only looks pretty but also pays homage to the Chinese art of paper cutting.

HERA, Limited Edition CNY Products

HERA Age Reverse Cushion, $80

Not only does this even out skin tone and mask skin imperfections, it is also enriched with antioxidants to neutralise the harmful effects of free radicals for more beautiful and healthier skin. This means that the foundation should remain fresh and dewy for hours on end. It also protects the skin against sun rays and has a lightweight texture so your foundation still wouldn't look cakey even if you applied multiple layers throughout the day.

Article continues below

NARS, Limited Edition CNY Products

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Firework, $40

If you favour a full coverage and matte effect when it comes to lip colours, you'll love NARS' Powermatte Lip Pigment. With saturated pigments suspended in an ultra-lightweight fluid, it glides over lips and sets into a velvety matte texture that doesn't dry out your lips. Plus, Firework is a flattering limited edition coral shade which brightens your complexion instantly.

SK-II, Limited Edition CNY Products

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, $269 for 230ml

Fans of SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence always look out for limited edition festive designs of their favourite products. And this year's edition is no exception. Inspired by the Year of the Pig, it features a swirl which wraps around the red bottle which is meant to depict a pig's tail.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , Beauty , Makeup , Shopping
Latest News
E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Tiffany Soi, Yoga Everywhere

#YogaEverywhere With Tiffany Soi

Yvette King, Everyday Beauty

Here's How To Get Yvette King's Everyday Makeup Look

Wellness Trends 2019

The Top 5 Wellness Trends You Need To Know In 2019

WTF is a Beauty Voice Trainer? | E! What The Fad?!

Fashion Week Beauty Looks

From Flowers to Feather Eyelashes: See the Best Beauty Looks From Fashion Week Fall 2019

Ayesha Curry Spills on Upcoming 30th Birthday Surprise

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.