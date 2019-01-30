8 Must-Have Limited Edition Chinese New Year Beauty Products

Give yourself a prosperous start to the Lunar New Year with these exclusively released beauty products. Wrapped in celebratory red with (more often than not) references to the cute porkers ushering in the new cosmic year, these makeup and skincare products are perfectly primed to give you that auspicious glow for the upcoming celebrations. Check out our list of the best ones to buy ahead of the festive season.

Chanel Rouge Allure No. 8, $52 Retaining the same moisturising texture of Chanel's signature Rouge Allure lipsticks, this limited edition shade is the perfect shade of red that's warmed by tiny golden pigments for added lustre. One swipe and your lips are dressed in a rich shade that works perfectly for Asian skin tones.

Laneige Perfect Renew Regenerator, $88 for 40ml Featuring the brand's Skin Rebirth technology, this serum infuses skin with flavonoid extract from galangal root to recharge sluggish skin cells. Plus, it uses a bio-compatible Ceramide Water base so it is readily absorbed into skin to improve skin glow and smoothness.

Jurlique Activating Water Essence Limited Edition, $93 for 150ml Designed to activate your skin's optimal skin functions, this lightweight essence is to be applied immediately after cleansing to prep skin for other follows applied after. Formulated with Marshmallow Root extract and Peach Leaf extract, it improves skin's ability to retain moisture so it stays plump longer.

Lancôme Advanced Génefique Serum, $260 for 100ml The French brand's iconic product is now back and bigger in this limited edition red packaging that's perfect for the festive season. Packed with countless skin-conditioning ingredients, this gentle formula is the perfect booster serum to improve skin cells' vital functions for healthier, clearer, brighter and plumper skin.

MAC Lucky Red Collection Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $33 Arguably one of the most universally flattering shades of red lipstick, Ruby Woo has been an iconic shade to MAC and is the perfect balance of warm and cool undertones so virtually everyone looks good in it. As part of this year's Chinese New Year collection, the signature red is dressed up with a special motifs that not only looks pretty but also pays homage to the Chinese art of paper cutting.

HERA Age Reverse Cushion, $80 Not only does this even out skin tone and mask skin imperfections, it is also enriched with antioxidants to neutralise the harmful effects of free radicals for more beautiful and healthier skin. This means that the foundation should remain fresh and dewy for hours on end. It also protects the skin against sun rays and has a lightweight texture so your foundation still wouldn't look cakey even if you applied multiple layers throughout the day.

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Firework, $40 If you favour a full coverage and matte effect when it comes to lip colours, you'll love NARS' Powermatte Lip Pigment. With saturated pigments suspended in an ultra-lightweight fluid, it glides over lips and sets into a velvety matte texture that doesn't dry out your lips. Plus, Firework is a flattering limited edition coral shade which brightens your complexion instantly.