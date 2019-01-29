Christina Aguilera is ready to give fans an "xperience" of a lifetime.

The "Dirrty" singer announced her Las Vegas residency on Tuesday, and it's set to kick off on May 31 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The tour is called Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, and it couldn't be more fitting.

"It's a perfect place to put all of your creative energy and ideas, and give it the best way possible to your fans," she tells E! News' Erin Lim. Noting on Instagram that it's going to be a "multisensory escape to a world of magic."

On the topic of collaborations, which Aguilera says she loves doing with other artists, she hinted at a possible Britney Spears collab. Considering both pop stars will be performing in Sin City—the "Toxic" singer currently has a residency in Vegas—it doesn't seem like a far-fetched idea.

"We're in Vegas, it's inevitable," Xtina tells E! News. "There's so much history where I'm going and I just feel like calling up all those girls—Lady Gaga is the newest one there. I wanna get the real scoop from all of them and be like, 'What's it really like?'"