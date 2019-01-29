Céline Dion Claps Back at Body Shamers Criticizing Her Slimmer Appearance

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Tue., 29 Jan. 2019 4:41 PM

Celine Dion

Best Image / BACKGRID

When it comes to fashion, Céline Dion is all about it. What she's not about, though, are body shamers. 

The five-time Grammy winner is clearly living her best life when it comes to fashion. Take one look at her Instagram and you'll see an array of fabulous, fun and over-the-top outfits. That's why she's not losing sleep over people who are criticizing her slimmer frame.

"If I like it, I don't want to talk about it. Don't bother. Don't take a picture" she said in an interview with The Sun. "If you like it, I'll be there. If you don't, leave me alone."

The legend has spoken! 

Noting that her newfound love for fashion is something she's doing for herself and no one else. As The Sun points out, Céline's bold fashion is something she is proud of changing since her husband, René Angélil, passed away in 2016.

If anything, the 50-year-old star is all about wearing clothes that make her "feel attractive."

"The way that we used to work before was more conservative," she confessed. "I'm doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy."

Watch

Celine Dion Claps Back About Dating Life & Daring Fashion

"I just want to be the best of me and be surrounded— like my husband always surrounded me with—the best people," the singer told the publication. 

Celine Dion, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

BACKGRID

As for what's next? (Seriously, Dion didn't waste her time or energy on body shamers.) She's getting ready to close out her Las Vegas residency after 15 years. Her show ends in June but that doesn't mean she's going to stop singing. 

"I'm kind of nervous a little bit and excited," she said about her long-awaited album. Adding, it's going to be "quite special and extraordinary."

She's set to headline the British Summertime Music Festival at Hyde Park in London on July 5 and she's embracing these opportunities to the fullest.

"I started so long ago, so far back, but I feel like I've been here for four lives. They say when you live your life to the fullest, one should be enough," she said.

"I'm not sure I agree with that because I think I'm having the best time of my life now."

