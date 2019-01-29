By all accounts, being a panelist on Fox's The Masked Singer is not easy.
If we struggle to guess who's behind some of those masks with Google at our fingertips, we can't even imagine what it's like to come up with a guess live on the spot. Sometimes, Justin Bieber's the only name you've got in your head, even if it's definitely not Justin Bieber.
Nicole Scherzinger sat down with E! News to talk about the hit reality series and spilled on which of her coworkers was the worst at guessing. While she didn't mention the multiple Justin Bieber guesses, she picked out another baffling choice.
"When Robin's like, is it Bella Hadid?" Scherzinger said, doing what you might call an imitation of Robin Thicke's voice. "We're like, no, it's not Bella Hadid. She's on 27 runways right now, she's not on The Masked Singer."
But Scherzinger then admitted that the panel started purposely making ridiculous guesses like Britney Spears or Lady Gaga, which then get edited to look like they were real guesses.
Scherzinger says that of all the panel, which includes Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong, McCarthy is the best guesser of them all, and she named herself the worst...though she did give worst guess to Thicke, and having seen the show, we can't really say any of them are worse than any others.
Watch the full video above for the scoop on what it's like to be a panelist on TV's most bonkers reality show.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.