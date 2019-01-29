Zoe got to join Kevin on his quest for family history, and now she's about to get her turn.

This Is Us' newest series regular will get some extra backstory in the upcoming episode centered on her cousin, Beth, Melanie Liburd told E! News at NBC's midseason junket.

"We actually learn a lot about Zoe in Beth's episode as well, because Beth and Zoe grew up together," Liburd says. "That's a really exciting episode."

"What's so fun about this episode is just the relationship that they have growing up and the relationships that Zoe has with Beth's mom and how Beth behaves with her mom, which is fascinating," she says. "There's some funny moments."