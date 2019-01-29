The Sweet Life with Liz & Maria: A "Four Seasons" Staycation

by Elizabeth Rahajeng & Maria Rahajeng | Tue., 29 Jan. 2019 2:18 AM
Join our jet setting twins Elizabeth and Maria Rahajeng for a pampering retreat this week as they check into the luxurious Four Seasons Jakarta. It's got everything you could want for a decadent weekend getaway: Fluffy bed? Check. Fabulous food? Check. Lavish lavatory (bathtub included)? Check! Get a peek inside what the twins got up on their staycation and get inspired for your very own — the Chinese New Year holidays are coming up after all!
Here are some other options if you want to plan a last minute getaway:
Pullman Luang Prabang
Whisk yourselves away to historic Luang Prabang, where the Pullman Luang Prabang is having a special Chinese New Year package that includes special rates for a Deluxe Room with a stunning view of the mountains and paddy fields, and three consecutive nights of authentic Chinese cuisine at the hotel's L'Atelier restaurant , and a Good Fortune Spa Package for a spot of pampering.
Find out more at pullman-luangprabang.com
COMO Cocoa Island
Located in the jewel-like Andaman Sea, COMO Cocoa Island is a haven for those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the New Year celebrations and just enjoy your me-time for two. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the property is also offering couples a complimentary sunset dolphin cruise, and special rates if you book before 5 February 2019.
Find out more at comohotels.com
Mandarin Oriental Singapore
With its unparalleled bayside view and reputation for opulent pampering, the Mandarin Oriental Singapore definitely knows how to treat its guests right. If you're planning a CNY staycation here, what you'll get is an automatic upgrade to the next room category at the time of reservation, as well as USD 50 F&B/spa credit per stay when booking a room, and USD100 F&B/spa credit per stay when booking a suite.
Find out more at mandarinoriental.com
View this post on Instagram
Days like these take your breath away. #MOviews 📷:@fayhdrewry
A post shared by Mandarin Oriental, Singapore (@mo_singapore) on
A Never-Ending Controversy: Inside the Outrage Over Leaving Neverland and Michael Jackson's Complicated Legacy
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?