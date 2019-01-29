The Sweet Life with Liz & Maria: A "Four Seasons" Staycation

by Elizabeth Rahajeng & Maria Rahajeng | Tue., 29 Jan. 2019

Join our jet setting twins Elizabeth and Maria Rahajeng for a pampering retreat this week as they check into the luxurious Four Seasons Jakarta. It's got everything you could want for a decadent weekend getaway: Fluffy bed? Check. Fabulous food? Check. Lavish lavatory (bathtub included)? Check! Get a peek inside what the twins got up on their staycation and get inspired for your very own — the Chinese New Year holidays are coming up after all!

Here are some other options if you want to plan a last minute getaway:

Pullman Luang Prabang

Whisk yourselves away to historic Luang Prabang, where the Pullman Luang Prabang is having a special Chinese New Year package that includes special rates for a Deluxe Room with a stunning view of the mountains and paddy fields, and three consecutive nights of authentic Chinese cuisine at the hotel's L'Atelier restaurant , and a Good Fortune Spa Package for a spot of pampering. 

Find out more at pullman-luangprabang.com

COMO Cocoa Island

Located in the jewel-like Andaman Sea, COMO Cocoa Island is a haven for those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the New Year celebrations and just enjoy your me-time for two. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the property is also offering couples a complimentary sunset dolphin cruise, and special rates if you book before 5 February 2019.

Find out more at comohotels.com

Mandarin Oriental Singapore

With its unparalleled bayside view and reputation for opulent pampering, the Mandarin Oriental Singapore definitely knows how to treat its guests right. If you're planning a CNY staycation here, what you'll get is an automatic upgrade to the next room category at the time of reservation, as well as USD 50 F&B/spa credit per stay when booking a room, and USD100 F&B/spa credit per stay when booking a suite.

Find out more at mandarinoriental.com

