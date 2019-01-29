The Sweet Life with Liz & Maria: A "Four Seasons" Staycation

Join our jet setting twins Elizabeth and Maria Rahajeng for a pampering retreat this week as they check into the luxurious Four Seasons Jakarta. It's got everything you could want for a decadent weekend getaway: Fluffy bed? Check. Fabulous food? Check. Lavish lavatory (bathtub included)? Check! Get a peek inside what the twins got up on their staycation and get inspired for your very own — the Chinese New Year holidays are coming up after all!

