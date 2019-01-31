Yvette King Shares Three Life Lessons She Learned From The Past Year

2. I started doing gym classes on the regular. Ok don't judge, but I've often been living the "skinny fat" life. I.e. no muscle whatsoever, but slim enough for people not to notice in clothes. I had toyed with memberships, classes, going for runs and what not, but never truly committed to anything in particular. That's when I joined the F45 cult! I became obsessed with Functional Forty-Five minutes — and found myself happy to sweat it out in HIIT workouts to old skool beats. It was also the best thing I could do to prepare my body for pregnancy.

The benefits: My batwing arms tightened, my quads were strong and my booty had less cellulite — hurrah! I had more energy and felt extremely motivated. But the most surprising thing was that I felt much more in control mentally. I think I was more addicted to the release of those feel good endorphins than my little stomach abs that were starting to form!

Beyond January: Not only could I do full push ups - keeping in mind when I started I couldn't even lift my body up with my knees on the ground, I found myself committed to something. I had no excuses to skip classes or if I had to miss one, I would make it up the next day, A minimum of four days a week belonged to my fitness. I felt more confident on the outside, but surprisingly on the inside too.