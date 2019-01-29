The Best Dressed Asian Celebs at the 2019 SAG Awards

Claps all around, but let's get to brass tacks now — who won big on the red carpet?

The cast of the hit Marvel superhero flick Black Panther won for outstanding performance by an Ensemble Cast in a Movie, and Korean American actress, Sandra Oh, maintained her winning streak — fresh from her high at the Golden Globes ­­— and bagged her second Best Actress in a Drama Series for Killing Eve last night at the SAG Awards.

Continuing the discourse of diversity in Hollywood, people of colour continued to emerge triumphant and win big at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner Fiona Xie in Schiaparelli Couture Fiona Xie, the spritely Singaporean actress — who was last seen playing the lovable ditz, Kitty Pong, in the blockbuster hit Crazy Rich Asians — looked every inch the ethereal floral fairy in a multi-coloured tulle Schiaparelli Couture confection; with sparkling appliqué.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner Gemma Chan in Oscar de la Renta, Harry Winston and Christian Louboutin Gemma Chan's character in Crazy Rich Asians is our fictional definition of sartorial perfection. And off screen, life imitates art for Chan. Just when everybody's fated to wear only this season's offerings, the British Chinese actress is already wearing next season's couture. Swathed in the star of Oscar de la Renta's yet to be staged Autumn/Winter 2019 collection, Chan's gown comprises of 250 silk taffeta petals that were hand-embroidered over a course of three days. And the girl is STUNNING! Man, how great it is to be Astrid!

Steve Granitz/WireImage Henry Golding in Tom Ford Looking like a golden statuette and fresh off the covers of American GQ and Vanity Fair, Hollywood's newest heartthrob, Henry Golding, is a total winner in this brilliant Tom Ford smoking jacket. His killer grin, and that unbuttoned dress shirt — oh, be still our beating heart!

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Tan Kheng Hua in Ong Shunmugam Tan Kheng Hua, who played Kerry Chu, the mother of the female protagonist in Crazy Rich Asians, is a vision in grey last night. You know, there's nothing more patriotic than a Singapore actress wearing a Singapore designer at one of Hollywood's biggest nights. Opting for a custom toga from Singaporean design wunderkind Priscilla Ong Shunmugam, the Chinese actress is a total standout!

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Awkwafina in Mimi Plange and Narcisa Pheres Fine Jewellery One of the rising stars of American comedy, Awkwafina stuns in a sparkling crimson ensemble last night at the SAG Awards. At once Sixties, with the modest silhouette and Nineties with the sleek straight hair parted in the middle, the Chinese American comedienne looked incredibly elegant!

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh in Elie Saab Couture and Richard Mille It is uttered in the film Crazy Rich Asians that, "The Youngs are like royalty." And if so, then Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, who won us over with her character Eleanor Young (read: the "Crazy" in Crazy Rich Asians) looked every bit like the dignified queen of our hearts last night. Casually flaunting her own assortment of impressive jewellery — the Richard Mille watch that adorned her left wrist costs upwards of six figures — and coupled with her sparkling Elie Saab Couture confection, it comes as no surprise that Yeoh found it incredibly easy to get into her character for the film.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Constance Wu in Oscar de la Renta and Harry Winston No one looks as good in Pre-Fall 2019 than Chinese American actress Constance Wu does in this shimmery Oscar de la Renta column dress. No stranger to high fashion frippery and red carpets, now that her film Crazy Rich Asians became the record breaking romantic comedy of the decade, Wu continues to find herself in the best dressed list.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock Darren Criss in Emporio Armani The biracial heartthrob Darren Criss — who won Oustanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story ­— looks sharp in a metallic tuxedo from Emporio Armani.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Sandra Oh in Jenny Packham and Atelier Swarovski Breathtakingly beautiful in a top knot and toga from Jenny Packham, Sandra Oh also stunned fans and audiences when she thanked fellow actors of colour — like Jamie Foxx, Lena Waithe and Alfre Woodard ­— who encouraged her during the time in Hollywood, in her speech when­ she won her second Best Actress in a Drama Series for Killing Eve.