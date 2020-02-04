Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

by Taylor Stephan & Jake Thompson | Tue., 4 Feb. 2020 2:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
So you're boo'd up this Valentine's Day, are you?
Love is an amazing feeling and we're happy you're happy. And now that the lovey dovey holiday is upon us, it's time to start thinking about how you're going to celebrate.
Maybe you just started dating and you're asking yourself if you should get your S.O. a gift at all. We don't care if you met yesterday, you best be getting your honey a little something-something. But we're reasonable people. The seriousness of what you get 'em is totally based on how long you've been dating.
From designer perfume to makeup must-haves to heart-patterned fashion and customizable keepsakes, whether it's a new love, you've been dating for some love-filled months or in it for the long run, we've got inspired gift-giving ideas that are timely and calendar tabbing appropriate.
Need some specifics? Keep scrolling!
For your new boo: Think something light-hearted and fun. In other words, nothing that gives away your feelings too early.
A donut-themed Valentine's Day card embellished with gems, sprinkles, felt and glitter? What's not to love?
New love means new games! Spice up your usual go-to date night with this adventurous set of three dice and a booklet with bucket-list date night ideas.
Who knows, maybe you'll get an extra kiss for this one! This limited-edition set (valued at $96) of nude lip glosses will give your new love a variety of ways to doctor up those puckers.
OK, you'll admit it: you're smitten, but still keeping it semi-casual. These not-to-personal but not-too-cheap gifts send just the right message.
Her ears will be ringing with these pink and blue crystal statement babies that will elevate any #OOTD to the next level.
These one-of-a-kind candles are hand-poured and detailed to a fault with cactus and poppy designs that'll match the mood of your loved one's aesthetic.
A designer peck like no other! This limited-edition YSL lipstick is decorated with Laurent's iconic and romantic heart and arrow motif and paints on a luminous signature hue.
True story: You're at the point where you're serious and you know this person, personally. So feel free to spend some dough and get them something you know fits their specific taste.
What's better than a box of chocolates? Customizable shortbread cookies that you can personalize and fine-tune to that special someone in your life.
This richly-hued palette will become your lover's new go-to for going out! With over 18 stunning shades in a magnitude of finishes, there will be endless options for your endless dates together.
She'll put her heart on her sleeve (literally) with this cozy AF pullover that's perfect for the season.
This person might just be your person for life, so trust when we say that an intimate, nicer-than-average gift is totally appropriate.
Elegant meets artsy with this unique heart pendant with a subtle shimmer.
Flirty meets fun with this heart-patterned pajama set that'll keep you cozy and cuddly on Cupid's big day.
Transform the ambience with this warm and spicy YSL perfume that's equal parts luxe and equal parts style. Notes include black coffee, white flowers and vanilla.
Not to go there, but you wouldn't be surprised if you were going to marry this person. And that's exactly why an expensive-but-sweet Vday gift is fitting this year.
Channel your inner retro vibe with these vintage style street-ready sneakers stamped with the iconic peekaboo heart.
Stow your essentials in this color-block confection shoulder bag with a twist lock spade buckle.
She'll stun the crowds in these 14k yellow gold diamond heart earrings that will make any occasion extra special.
Can't get enough Valentine's Day ideas? Here are the top 3 sites to buy Valentine's Day flowers at E!.
—Originally published on Tue. Jan 29, 2019, 3:00 a.m. PT
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?