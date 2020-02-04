Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

So you're boo'd up this Valentine's Day, are you?

Love is an amazing feeling and we're happy you're happy. And now that the lovey dovey holiday is upon us, it's time to start thinking about how you're going to celebrate.

Maybe you just started dating and you're asking yourself if you should get your S.O. a gift at all. We don't care if you met yesterday, you best be getting your honey a little something-something. But we're reasonable people. The seriousness of what you get 'em is totally based on how long you've been dating.

From designer perfume to makeup must-haves to heart-patterned fashion and customizable keepsakes, whether it's a new love, you've been dating for some love-filled months or in it for the long run, we've got inspired gift-giving ideas that are timely and calendar tabbing appropriate.

Need some specifics? Keep scrolling!