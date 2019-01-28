Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Kate Hudson is clapping back at those "silly" claims that she is raising her daughter to be "genderless."
The mother-of-three took to Instagram on Monday to explain what she really meant when she told AOL she and husband Danny Fujikawa were raising baby Rani Rose Fujikawa-Hudson with a "genderless [approach]."
"Recently someone asked me something along the lines of, if having and raising a girl is different from boys. My response was simple. Not really," she explains in the lengthy Instagram post. "This whole click bait tactic of saying I'm raising my daughter to be 'genderless' is silly and frankly doesn't even make sense."
Contrary to prior belief, saying she was using a "genderless [approach]" was Hudson's way of "re focusing the conversation in a direction that could exist outside of the female stereotype."
Kate says, "I raise and will continue to raise my children, both my boys and girl to feel free to be exactly who they want to be. To feel confident in their life choices and feel loved and supported no matter what."
Moreover, Kate felt the question in itself was a "little antiquated" since she believes that "not all girls want to be a princess, some want to be king."
Her attempt at redirecting the conversation ended up becoming a focal point for controversial headlines, which was quite the opposite of what Kate hoped for.
"I recognize some want to take a headline earnestly as if I have some new age method of raising my kids and I really do hate disappointing people but, (sic) I don't. I just try to raise my kids to be good people with the best tools to face this big crazy world," she shares.
The Raising Helen star is keeping her parenting method "simple" and plans to support her kiddos any way she can, even if they identify as a different gender in the future. She says, "If they grow up and identify with something different than what others want to identify them as…mama's cool with it!"
Right now though, the mom is just enjoying things as they happen and isn't paying much mind to the future yet. She recently told E! News that she is loving life with her family of five. "It's crazy, but I love it. I grew up like that. I think when you grow up with a big family…it could go either way I guess, but for me I grew up in a big family, I want a big family and I got a big family," she told E! News.