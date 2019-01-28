NeNe Leakes is no stranger to public beefs, and has her eye on a Real Housewives star from another city.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, host Andy Cohen asked Michael Rapaport which Real Housewives stars he'd like to see in a Super Bowl style match up, Rapaport wasted no time selecting his match up: NeNe Leakes and Bethenny Frankel.

"What are we doing? Match us up to do what?" Rapaport said hang out or something. "Hang out? Yeah," Leakes said. "Head to head? No. I would like to go head-to-head with some other Housewife…probably Lisa Rinna."