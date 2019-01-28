Celebrate Chinese New Year With These Limited Edition Fashion Collections

  By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 28 Jan. 2019 8:08 PM

The Lunar New Year of the Pig is almost upon us and while we may not know what the new cosmic year will bring, what we do know is that all our favourite fashion houses will be turning out some of the most adorable capsule collections to celebrate it. The lovable 12th zodiac animal is a symbol of wealth and prosperity in Chinese culture, but who knew that they would make such fashionable items too? From tongue-in-cheek (or should we say, chic) bags to celebratory clothes, we've looked for all the most gorgeous pieces you'll need to ham it up for Chinese New Year.

Dior, Chinese New Year 2019

Chic Chinoiserie

Bag, Dior

Furla, Chinese New Year 2019

Full Bloom

Bag, Furla

Chloe, Chinese New Year 2019

Ring Up

Bag, Chloé

Louis Vuitton, Chinese New Year 2019

Animal Magic

Scarf, Louis Vuitton

Miu Miu, Chinese New Year 2019

Lady Luck

Bag, Miu Miu

Coach, Chinese New Year 2019

Wild West

Pouch, Coach

Longchamp, Chinese New Year 2019

Snout Appeal

Bag, Mr Bags x Longchamp

Kate Spade, Chinese New Year 2019

Bling Boar

Bag, Kate Spade New York

Bottega Veneta, Chinese New Year 2019

Key Player

Keychain, Bottega Veneta

Monica Vinader, Chinese New Year 2019

Charm Offensive

Bracelet with charm (sold separately), Monica Vinader

Gucci, Chinese New Year 2019

Hot To Trot

Sweater, Gucci

Diesel, Chinese New Year 2019

Fresh Energy

Sweatshirt, Diesel

Brooks Brothers, Chinese New Year 2019

Pigging Out

Shirts, Brooks Brothers

Max Mara, Chinese New Year 2019

Step Lively

Sneaker, Max Mara

Miu Miu, Chinese New Year 2019

Tag Team

Bag tag, Miu Miu

Ray Ban Sunglasses, Chinese New Year 2019

Seeing Red

Sunglasses, Ray Ban

Atelier Swarovski, Chinese New Year 2019

Floral Fantasy

Accessories, all Atelier Swarovski

