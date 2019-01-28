The Lunar New Year of the Pig is almost upon us and while we may not know what the new cosmic year will bring, what we do know is that all our favourite fashion houses will be turning out some of the most adorable capsule collections to celebrate it. The lovable 12th zodiac animal is a symbol of wealth and prosperity in Chinese culture, but who knew that they would make such fashionable items too? From tongue-in-cheek (or should we say, chic) bags to celebratory clothes, we've looked for all the most gorgeous pieces you'll need to ham it up for Chinese New Year.