It's been almost a year since the hit Korean drama Something in the Rain made a splash on Netflix, but Korean actor Jung Hae-in's star is definitely on the ascendant. Starring on the cover of Esquire Singapore's January 2019 issue, the actor opened up about fame, the challenges in his acting career, and the moment he realised acting was the only path for him to take.

In case you don't know who Jung is, the dashing actor had roles in two major productions that became worldwide phenomena in just two years: Goblin in 2017 alongside Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na, and Something in the Rain in 2018 with Son Ye-jin. The latter was an instant hit thanks to streaming giant Netflix, which picked up the series in 2018 and gave Jung a solid push into the limelight.