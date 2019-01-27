15 Best Moments From The BTS "LOVE YOURSELF" Concert in Singapore

It has been a week since global stars BTS staged a stellar show here for their "Love Yourself" World Tour on Saturday. But some fans, much like myself, are still unable to let go of the fact that we have lived through this surreal experience in person.

While the zeal and thrill has since disappeared from the physical site, remnants of what went down in the 45,000-seater National Stadium on Saturday still continue to pepper the feeds of Instagram and Twitter accounts today. The struggle to remember what truly transpired that magical night is real — after all, their last meeting with Singapore's ARMYs had been for The Red Bullet Tour a whopping four years ago, so there's no telling what and how long it will take to see the seven guys in the Little Red Dot again.

But there is no one to blame for this uncertainty since it is due to their very success that the septet is constantly jetting from one end of the world to the other. BTS always puts so much of themselves into their work that it actually takes effort to not appreciate and love them for that in return - which explains why they are just becoming bigger and bigger as time passes by.