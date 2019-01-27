Love is in the air at the 2019 SAG Awards!

From Emily Blunt and John Krasinski to Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami–Karim, Sunday night's event was full glitz, glamour and romance.

However, one couple in particular caught our eyes: Emma Stone and her boyfriend Dave McCary.

Why, though? The pair rarely makes red carpet appearances together, even though they've been dating since at least October 2017. It seems that since the SAG Awards are special (it's a night where actors cheer on actors), they made an exception.

In fact, the 30-year-old actress was nominated for two awards tonight, despite not winning.

She was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her role in Netflix's Maniac and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for The Favourite.

The two lovebirds put their relationship on full display at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles. The Favourite actress was all smiles as she sat next to her man at the 2019 SAG Awards.