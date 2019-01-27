It's time to celebrate life as newlyweds with some Southern hospitality.

Close to two months after Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first exchanged vows in India, the Hollywood couple traveled to Nellie's Southern Kitchen in Belmont, North Carolina for what appears to be another wedding celebration.

In pictures posted on social media, the bride and groom celebrated their new status as husband and wife with a delicious gathering that included music, dancing and great food with family and friends.

"Nick and Priyanka just got hitched but that knot that they tied has not been dipped in gravy or honey or hot chicken grease," a sign read inside the restaurant space. "So it's time we throw them a Nellie's Southern feast. Mama and Papa J invite you with pride to come celebrate their boy and his bride."

And for those who may not know, Nellie's Southern Kitchen was inspired by Kevin Jonas Sr.'s grandmother Nellie Jonas who passed away in 2011.