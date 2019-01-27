Sandra Oh Gives an Emotional Tribute to Fellow Actors After SAG Win

It was a night to remember for Sandra Oh.

On Sunday, the 47-year-old actress won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her role on BBC America's Killing Eve at the 2019 SAG Awards.

In her acceptance speech, the Grey's Anatomy alum thanked her fellow actors and gave a special shout out to her mentor.

"I'd like to thank my mentor, Kim Gillingham, and all of the fellow creative dreamers. I am not the actor I am without the work that we share and I just so want to thank my fellow actors. I have felt your support so tremendously the past years," she said.

The Canadian performer also made sure to thank the cast of her hit show.

Oh plays Eve Polastri, a MI5 officer, who tracks down a psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) on Killing Eve.