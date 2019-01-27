Jason Bateman Gives Inspiring Speech at 2019 SAG Awards: "You're Just One Job Away"

by alyssa morin | Sun., 27 Jan. 2019 6:45 PM

Jason Bateman, 2019 SAG Awards, Best Actor, Drama Series

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Jason Bateman is going home with an award tonight!

Yes, awards season is still going strong especially now that the 2019 SAG Awards are here. Tonight, it's all about the actors celebrating actors.

During Sunday night's show, Hollywood's biggest stars sat with a bated breath as presenters, Laverne Cox and Awkafina, announced the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

It was none other than Bateman for his role on Netflix's Ozark series.

Giving an inspiring speech, he recalls not being offered a lot of roles for a few years, and feels "lucky enough to do this." 

"You wonder if you're any good 'cause what we're doing is we're just liars up there, you know, and we're wondering if people are buying it. Everybody is just a job away," he said. "For me it was Arrested developmentI am very, very grateful to that show. I just want to say to the people at home and not working as frequently as they want, you're just one job away. You're plenty talented. Hang in there."

Of course, he gave a special shout-out to his wife, Amanda Anka, and two daughters, Francesca Nora Bateman and Maple Sylvie Bateman.

"Without you none of it would be enjoyable and probably wouldn't be possible. So I love you more than I even tell you I do," he sweetly told his family. "I'll be home for kisses so don't go to bed. Amanda, pop a mint. I'm going to come give you yours in about five minutes."

Read

SAG Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

For his role on Ozark, the actor's performance was most certainly noteworthy.

Amanda Anka, Jason Bateman, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Netflix series is currently in its second season. Since its pilot, fans have gone wild over the hit drama. So it only makes sense that Bateman would take home the SAG award. 

Although, the lineup of nominees in this category was full of incredible talent. 

He beat out Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)John Krasinski (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in Drama Series category.

Without a doubt, the 2019 SAG Awards are proving to be unforgettable. Some of tonight's winners include Emily Blunt, Mahershala Ali, Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub.

From show-stopping ensembles to Megan Mullally hilariously hosting the show (she's the second host ever), this will definitely be a night to remember.

Congrats to the Ozark actor on his big win tonight! 

For updates on winners, swoon-worthy fashion moments and more, E! has you covered.

