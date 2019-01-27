No awards shall escape Patricia Arquette's sight. The Escape at Dannemora star took home the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series.

Arquette, who previously took home a Golden Globe for her work in the Showtime series, took home the statue over Sharp Objects stars Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, Emma Stone for Netflix's Maniac and Penelope Cruz for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Escape at Dannemora is a dramatic retelling of real life events surrounding a prison escape in upstate New York. Arquette played Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell, a married prison worker who aided in the escape.