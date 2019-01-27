How Marvelous! Rachel Brosnahan Wins First SAG Award for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 27 Jan. 2019 5:23 PM

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 2

Amazon

Rachel Brosnahan is now a Screen Actors Guild Award winner!

At Sunday's 2019 SAG Awards, the actress was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her title role on Amazon Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Brosnahan beat co-star Alex Borstein—who plays the manager of her character, a '50s housewife-turned-comedienne, Alison Brie for GLOW, and Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin for Grace and Frankie.

"Hi. Thanks," Brosnahan said in her acceptance speech. "I have wanted to be an actor for as long as I can remember and to be able to count you all in this room as my peers let alone to stand up on this stage is beyond my wildest dreams. Thank you so much. I have a habit of getting very flustered up here and forgetting to thank a lot of vitally important people to my team."

The actress thanked her publicist, lawyers, coach, rest of team, cast, crew, guest actors and extras who have worked on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

This marks the first time Brosnahan received an individual SAG Award nomination.

After she received her award, she and the entire cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

In 2013, Brosnahan and the cast of Netflix's House of Cards were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

The 2019 SAG Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and aired live on TNT and TBS.

