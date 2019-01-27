Michael B. Jordan Pulls a Timothée Chalamet on 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet With Bold Harness

Michael B. Jordan, 2018 Governors Awards Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan is truly making a fashion statement in this fashion accessory.

The Black Panther star made a bold style choice when he wore a colorful harness over his double-breasted suit jacket at the 2019 SAG Awards. His Louis Vuitton harness replaced the typical tie and added a bit of edge to the otherwise classic take on the ensemble. \

At the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Timothée Chalamet wore a similar Vuitton harness, but his was made of black leather.

Jordan joined the Black Panther team on the red carpet for a much-needed and appreciated photo opp. His co-stars Danai Guriraand Lupita Nyong'owere equally stunning in their complimentary black and white outfits. 

The cast of the Black Panther is up for an award for Outstanding Performance by an Cast in a Motion Picture. Not to forget their nomination for a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

The star-studded ensemble will join a myriad of other A-listers in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. Megan Mullaly will be their enchanting host for the night, and will be joined onstage by a bunch of celeb presenters.

Good luck to the cast!

To see the full list of winners for tonight's show, check out the list here!

