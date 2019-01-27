SAG Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Sun., 27 Jan. 2019 3:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The biggest names in Hollywood are stepping out for the 25th annual SAG Awards!

The show, hosted by Will and Grace star Megan Mullally, will bring together the biggest names in film and television, and will be broadcasted live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

A Star Is Born leads the pact with four nods, including Lady Gaga for Best Actress and Bradley Cooper for Best Actor, while BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite tie in second, with three nods each.

For television, the critically acclaimed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix's Ozark lead with four nods each, while Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and HBO's Barry both scored three.

Later in the evening, the 55th Annual SAG Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to M*A*S*H actor and 30 Rock alumnus, Alan Alda.

Presenters for the night include Gaga and Cooper, as well asRami MalekChadwick BosemanAdam Driver and Constance Wu.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

But of course, before the show begins, we have to discuss all of the red carpet looks! Keep up with our red carpet gallery above and see all the stars arrive.

The 25th annual SAG Awards will air simultaneously on TNT and TBS tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Awards , SAG Awards , 2019 SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Yara Shahidi, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 SAG Awards: Lady Gaga, Yara Shahidi and More

Shangela, 2019 SAG Awards

Shangela Works the 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet in a Princess-Inspired Gown

E-Comm: Shop These Trendy Bodysuits

Shop These Trendy Bodysuits

Cardi B

Cardi B Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Red "Pijamas"

Fashion Week Beauty Looks

From Flowers to Feather Eyelashes: See the Best Beauty Looks From Fashion Week Fall 2019

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Shop the SAG Awards 2019 Swag Bag

Justin Timberlake, Embarrassing fashion trends, Von Dutch

Remember These Embarrassing Celebrity Fashion Trends?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.