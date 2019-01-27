Family reunion!

Chris Pratt ran into his "cousin" Spencer Pratt at Bellator 214 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday night. In a video posted to Spencer's Instagram, the duo can be seen hanging out at the MMA event, along with Heidi Montag and Gunner Pratt.

"So good when two cousins can just get out an enjoy life, you know what I mean?" Chris can be heard saying in the social media video. "It's really nice."

"This is a family outing," Spencer tells his Instagram followers.

"I haven't seen my nephew, Gunner, since the birth, he's grown so big," Chris jokes.