Chris Harrison appears to be off the market.

The Bachelor host and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday. The duo posed for photos together at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party, held at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Inside the event, the couple was spotted showing some mild PDA.

"Chris had his hand on Lauren's back as they waited at the bar," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They looked very coupley and Chris was whispering in Lauren's ear."

Zima later posted an Instagram photo of the couple on the red carpet with a heart emoji, also writing on Instagram Story that Harrison "is great at parties."