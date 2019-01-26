Cardi B Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Red "Pijamas"

FAITH MORAN / BACKGRID
Cardi B is turning up the heat this winter.
The "Bartier Cardi" rapper posted a selfie on Instagram Friday night and looked extra sultry while doing so. In the photo, Cardi wore a red leather bra, high-waisted bikini-cut bottoms and thigh-high boots. She also had on a long-sleeve coat made of the same material.
"On the gang," she captioned it. "you know that Cardi a freak! All my pijamas is ........" If those are her pajamas, it's time to turn up the PJ game for anyone having a sleepover with the artist anytime soon.
Cardi's red get-up is just the latest in her slew of outfits that have been totally on point.
The "Invasion of Privacy" rapper has become somewhat of a fashion icon as of late.
Take a look at some of Cardi's other best fashion moments in the gallery below.
Instagram
Lime Green Queen
The rappers struts her stuff in an electrifying outfit, proving that she can make anything look high-fashion.
Wearing a leather jacket from Italian brand DROMe, a bodysuit from Death by Dolls and leather pants from I.AM.GIA, this is one Instagram to remember.
Instagram
Pretty in Pink
Wearing head-to-toe Chanel, Cardi B sparkles in an all-pink ensemble.
Instagram
Lilac Leather
The rapper brings the heat with her lilac leather outfit from Christian Siriano, matching purple hair and a highlighter-yellow purse.
Instagram
Animal Print Pant Suit
One word: fierce! Cardi knows how to rock animal print like no other, making this an oh-so-chic style moment. She's wearing a Christian Siriano design.
Instagram
Feathers, but Make It Fashion
This look is giving us life, hunny. Cardi's outfit couldn't be more glam with her dramatic feather accessory, statement drop-earrings and deep v-cut blazer. She's in a Christian Cowan design.
Instagram
Orange Knock Out
When street-wear meets high-fashion, you get this vibrant ensemble. Cardi's deckout in a Dare to Be Vintage outfit and DSqaured2 shoes.
Instagram
Denim on Denim
Cardi spices things up with an all-denim, patchwork 'fit from Dolce & Gabbana. In this case, more is more.
Instagram
Matchy-Matchy
The "Money" singer keeps things streamlined with her matching shoes and coat from Balenciaga.
We're loving these looks, okurr!