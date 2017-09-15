Jimmy Kimmel Gives Stephen Colbert Advice For Hosting the Emmys!

Colbert also wasn't sure if Kimmel's advice was applicable considering that he lives in New York and Kimmel lives in Los Angeles where a lot of celebrities live.

"Here's the thing: You live out in Los Angeles where all the famous people are," he said. "There are some famous people in New York, but really this is the mother ship. This is where they grow the famous people on farms. You're like really friends with famous people, I only know a couple."

"This is why the North Koreans have the missiles pointed at us instead of at you guys there in New York," Kimmel responded, "because they want to hit, like, Tom Selleck—that's who they're going for.

"If we take out Blue Bloods, America crumbles," Colbert joked back.

This isn't the first time Kimmel has given Colbert hosting advice. Kimmel and other late-night hosts shard some words of wisdom when Colbert took over the Late Show from his predecessor David Letterman.

"Stephen, if I were you—and I am you—I would be very rude to the guests," Kimmel said in a video interview for Vanity Fair. "Wear a lot of cologne."