Watch Cardi B Strut on Her Own Runway as She Preps for Fashion Week

Cardi B proves that she really does like "stuntin.'"

The "I Like It" rapper might not be celebrating Fashion Week in Paris, but that doesn't mean she's not getting ready for the month-long event. Since New York Fashion Week is set to kick off in February, it makes sense that the star would level up her #OOTD's on the 'gram.

Case in point: in a fiery Instagram post, Cardi B was strutting her stuff in a show-stopping 'fit and she gave fans a fierce catwalk that would make even Tyra Banks proud.

To be fair, we wouldn't expect anything less from the rapper's feed, considering high-fashion and eccentric beauty looks are her thing.

To get her in the model mindset, the "Be Careful" rapper strutted to the ultra-popular and viral song "Baby Shark." One word: iconique.

Could Cardi's daughter, Kulture Kiari, have any influence on the singer's choice of music? We can't say for sure.

Either way, Cardi brought the heat wearing a lime green, animal print jacket from Italian brand DROMe, a matching bodysuit from Death by Dolls and shiny leather pants from I. AM. GIA. The pants featured clear cut-outs at the pockets, making her outfit sizzle even more.

Her ensemble was as bright and blinding as a highlighter, but she made it fashionable.