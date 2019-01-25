So your favorite Netflix boyfriend is a director now, at the ripe age of 22.

Noah Centineo helmed the music video for Russian producer and DJ ARTY's "Save Me Tonight," marking his directorial debut. The actor, who rose to fame with the Netflix movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before, also stars in the project, alongside actress Lily Collins.

The actress plays a high school loner who gets bullied. Centineo, who is apparently just adamant about melting our hearts over and over again, comforts her and brings her into his group of friends. They then pull off a colorful prank.