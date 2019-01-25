You Have to Watch Chris Pine Rap "Ice Ice Baby"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 25 Jan. 2019 9:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pine, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC

All right stop, collaborate and listen...Chris Pine's rapping.

The 38-year-old Wonder Woman and Star Trek actor rocked a mic, or rather a pen, like a vandal and rapped Vanilla Ice's 1990 one hit wonder "Ice, Ice Baby," a favorite track from his childhood, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday after chatting about the music he grew up with and the first concerts he watched (Faith No MoreMetallicaGuns N' Roses and Motörhead) and a band he used to be in with his middle school teachers. Pine said "Ice Ice Baby" was the first song he remembers memorizing.

"It's not a bad song," Pine said.

"Eleven years old," he added.

Photos

Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"That was a mistake, you shouldn't have done that," Jimmy Kimmel joked. "That's it, you're out of the next Wonder Woman movie."

He added, "But you know what, Vanilla's gonna be so happy tonight," Jimmy Kimmel told him. "Shout-out, word to your mother."

 

Wonder Woman 1984 is set for release in 2020.

Pine can be seen next in the upcoming TNT miniseries I Am the Night, which premieres on Monday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pine , Music , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Attention Travis Scott! Kylie Jenner's Ideal Valentine's Day Includes Diamonds

Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D

Jersey Shore's Vinny and Pauly D To Search For Love In Their Version of The Bachelor

Rachael Ray

Food Network Reviving Rachael Ray's 30 Minute Meals

Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules

Lala Kent Claims Los Angeles Home Hit by Burglary: "Lock Your Doors and Don't Trust Anybody"

Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian Wears a "Kanye for President" Hat and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

Backstreet Boys, Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon

Watch the Backstreet Boys Perform a Cluckin' Good Version of "Everybody"

Ashley Martson, Instagram

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson to Undergo Surgery After Kidney Failure

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.