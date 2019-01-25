Some delish news for fans of Rachael Ray and easily prepared dishes: 30 Minute Meals is returning to the Food Network.

The original series ran from 2001-2012. The new 30 Minute Meals, which premieres April 1 on Food Network, will also have a digital presence with Ray offering additional cooking tips and how-to segments.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring 30 Minute Meals to a whole new generation of fans," Ray said in a statement. "We are rolling deep this time around, proving to everyone that, yes, these are really meals you can cook in 30 minutes or less. And our show will now be part of Food Network's on-demand offering, so our friends can actually binge-watch their meals."