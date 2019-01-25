Lala Kent Claims Los Angeles Home Hit by Burglary: "Lock Your Doors and Don't Trust Anybody"

Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Lala Kent has a message for a mystery thief: Enjoy the stuff while you can!

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star took to social media, claiming to fans that someone stole "thousands of dollars" worth of items from her house. 

"So, I go downstairs to my car to start cleaning it out and by the time I made the second run, I had been robbed," she said in an Instagram Story. "All of my Christmas presents—thousands of dollars worth of things—were just taken taken from behind double-guarded gates."

The reality star continued, "Do I feel safe where I live? Not really, but I wanted to give a shout out to the LAPD for taking time out of their hectic days dealing with real life-threatening things just to hear me out on what happened, so shout out to them."

Before signing off, the star issued a message to the thief. 

"I hope whoever took my fabulous stuff enjoys it, but what I hope even more is that we catch you because you can't take other people's things that we work hard to pay for."

As Kent concluded, "That being said, I hope everyone has a phenomenal Thursday. Lock your doors and don't trust anybody." 

Noted, Lala!

