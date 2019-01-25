Instagram
Khloe Kardashian is showing her support for brother-in-law Kanye West.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to post a series of photos of herself wearing a "Kanye for President" hat. West first announced his bid for presidency while accepting his Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. In April 2018, West hinted once again at a possible run in the future, tweeting, "2024."
West's pal John Legend has even addressed the "Stronger" rapper's possible presidential run. While on the podcast The Dan Wootton Interview in September, Legend said West had mentioned running "multiple times."
"If I had to guess I think he'd run as an independent but he's never told me what party he would run from," Legend said. "But he's publicly said multiple times that he's interested in running for president."
After seeing Khloe's post on Thursday, many fans flooded her post with comments.
"Idk about all that girl," one Instagram user wrote.
"I hope this is a joke," another social media user replied.
While the post has received some criticism, Khloe's hat is also receiving some support.
"I love the HAT," one fan wrote.
Another social media user also noted, "lmao everyone relax. its a hat."
West has yet to publicly react to his sister-in-law's presidential support.