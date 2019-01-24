5. Think Positive



Before you surrender to negative thoughts like "I can't do it" or "It'll never be completed in time", try shifting your perspective. Instead of "I can't do it", tell yourself "I'll try my best and see what happens". Though the change of tone might seem insignificant and minute, thinking positive and providing yourself with reaffirmations can help build up your confidence and make you feel good. For this to be effective, you have to do it repeatedly, starting with psyching yourself up the first thing in the morning when you're washing your face, and then doing it again whenever you touch up your makeup, or even leave little notes of positivity around the house or at your office desk. Gradually, you begin to turn stress into a "can do" attitude, which in turn helps reduce stress.