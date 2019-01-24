Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian Reveals Testicular Cancer Diagnosis

Olympic gold-medalist Nathan Adrian is opening up about his recent battle with testicular cancer.

The 30-year-old swimmer revealed the troubling diagnosis to the world on Thursday via Instagram. In the long and lighthearted social media post, Nathan shared that he felt like "something didn't seem quite right" with his body, which prompted him to visit his doctor. "At the very least, I still needed to get my flu shot so it couldn't hurt," he explained. However, "After a few tests and visits with a specialist, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer."

Despite the disheartening news, Nathan remains positive, especially since he and the doctors "caught it early." Moreover, the athlete has already started treatment and "the prognosis is good."

"I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo," he said.