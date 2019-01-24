Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt might be preparing for their wedding, but that's not going to get in the way of date night.

She was seen enjoying a casual night out with her fiancé and his 6-year-old son, Jack Pratt. The three sat down for dinner at A Votre Santé, one of Katherine's "favorite neighborhood spots" in Brentwood, as one eyewitness puts it. Noting that she was "very motherly" towards the actor's son.

Katherine was also seen laughing and playing with Jack during their lovely family dinner date.

"Both Chris and Katherine were chatting with Jack. Katherine is very warm and friendly to him," the eyewitness tell E! News. "She had a big smile on her face and was asking him questions. They never leave him out of the conversation or forget that he is there. It's very sweet."

"Katherine has always loved kids and Jack is very special to her," a source tells E! News, further reiterating that "she truly enjoys being with him and watching him grow."