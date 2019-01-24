Adam Scott is crossing off another item from his bucket list.

The Parks and Recreation star and rapper 2 Chainz teamed up for the ultimate collaboration on the song "Expensify This." Their luxurious music video features gold statues, famous cars and seafood, with all the receipts to back it up.

Moreover, the stars featured in the fun video were so excited to work on the project. "So much creativity and collaboration went into making this video," shared 2 Chainz. "It was really over the top and a lot of fun. I'm excited to be in the Expensify Super Bowl campaign and can't wait for everyone to see the spot."

Plus, Scott got to fulfill a lifelong goal. He said, "I've always wanted to be in a hip hop video and a Super Bowl commercial, so mission accomplished."