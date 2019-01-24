Teresa Giudice: Joe and I Will "Go Our Separate Ways" If He's Deported to Italy

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 24 Jan. 2019 12:32 PM

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Teresa Giudice has opened up about the future of her relationship with husband Joe Giudice.

E! News has confirmed that, earlier this month, Teresa discussed her marriage to Joe during the Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine reunion taping. A source tells E! News that Teresa told her Housewives co-stars at the taping that if Joe were to be deported to Italy, they would "go our separate ways."

Back in October, a Pennsylvania immigration court judge ruled Joe is to be deported to his native Italy after his release from prison. Joe is set to be released from prison in March 2019 and is then expected to be transferred into ICE custody.

A source at the reunion taping also tells People, "Teresa told Andy that if Joe gets deported, she's not going. She said that she and Joe had talked about it over the phone, and that he understood."

Following Joe's ruling in October, an insider shared with E! News that Teresa is "devastated."

"Teresa is devastated at the news that Joe will be deported to Italy," the source told us at the time. "Even though she always knew this was a possible outcome, Teresa convinced herself that Joe wouldn't be deported."

The insider added that Teresa is being "strong" for daughters GiaGabriellaMilania and Audriana. "Caring for them and her father is of the upmost importance to Teresa right now," the source shared.

A rep from Bravo did not immediately respond for comment.

