EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Date Night

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 24 Jan. 2019 12:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Maciel / BACKGRID

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a romantic date night with family and friends on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old singer and 36-year-old actress had dinner at the celebrity-friendly restaurant Craig's in West Hollywood. The two were joined by his brother Joe Jonas and a male friend. Priyanka wore a white top and blue jeans, a full-length mustard yellow coat and white booties. Nick wore a multicolored jacket over a gray shirt, paired with black pants and white sneakers.

"Nick and Priyanka arrived together and were immediately taken to their table in the dining room," a source told E! News. "They sat at a booth together and were very affectionate. They looked very much in love and shared several kisses. Nick looked like he was comforting Priyanka at their table and was protective. Nick and Priyanka had wine on the table and were drinking. They enjoyed several courses including kale salad, pizza and their famous honey truffle chicken dish. It looked like a nice date night for the couple and they left together with smiles on their faces."

The source added that Nick and Priyanka dined on one side of a booth and "were very engaged with one another."

Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Weekend

The pair's outing comes a couple of weeks after the two honeymooned in the Caribbean and more than a month after they tied the knot in two wedding ceremonies in the actress' native India, which was preceded by traditional Hindu events and followed by additional receptions.

Nick and Priyanka were also photographed on a date night at Craig's last May, months before their nuptials.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Speaks Out After Police Visit Her Home Twice

Birdman, Toni Braxton, BET Awards

Birdman Surprises Toni Braxton Onstage After Calling Off Engagement

Kevin Barnett

Comedian Kevin Barnett's Cause of Death Revealed

The Masked Singer, Margaret Cho, Nick Cannon

Margaret Cho On Life After The Masked Singer: "It's Like Bird Box"

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Dinner Date With His Son Jack

Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Amber Portwood

Breaking Down Jenelle Evans' Latest Feud With Kailyn Lowry and Amber Portwood

Adam Scott, 2 Chainz

Adam Scott ''Accomplished'' His Dream of Starring in a Super Bowl Ad With This Commercial

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.