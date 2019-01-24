Kondo's origin story as a master organizer is every bit as fantastical as the woman herself. As she tells it, she first developed her interest in neatness when she was only five years old, around the time the principles of feng shui began to become trendy in her home of Tokyo. (Feng shui, a Chinese concept, claims to use energy forces to harmonize individuals with their surrounding environment. Essentially, it's a way of orienting one's home to make it conducive to the greatest flow of positive energy, or qi.) "My mother was applying the method, but to my eye, the house was not tidy enough to have the feng shui effect," she told The Cut in 2015. So began to take matters into her own hands, at first helping her mother. "Well, not so much helped, as I was the one who tidied," she told the outlet. "I actually executed all the tidying up."

When her parents would go out, she would take it upon herself to clean the house, leaving a perfectly bleached and sparkling kitchen for them to return home to, Kondo revealed during a chat at New York City's 92nd Street Y in early January. By middle school, she was already "deep in my research" on tidying, she told the crowd, explaining that, at that time, tidying was mostly about throwing things away. With that mindset, when she would return home from school, before she would even take her coat off, she would begin hunting through the house, trash bag in had, looking for things to throw away. Her parents quickly tired of their daughter and banned her from tidying altogether, she said.