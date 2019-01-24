Weezer Covers TLC's "No Scrubs"—and the Internet Is Freaking Out

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 24 Jan. 2019 7:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Weezer, TLC

It's the uber hipster version of "No Scrubs" you never knew you needed.

On Wednesday night, Weezer quietly dropped a surprise album of covers, including one of R&B girl group TLC's 1999 mega hit.

The alternative rock and pop band's record, titled the Teal Album, also includes the band's cover of Toto's "Africa," which they released last year following a fan campaign, as well as covers of '60s, '70s and '80s hits such as Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean," The Turtle's "Happy Together," Black Sabbath's "Paranoid," Ben E. King's "Stand By Me" and a-ha's "Take on Me."

But it is their cover of "No Scrubs" that is generating the most attention; In fact, the Internet freaked out about it.

Photos

'90s Musicians, Then and Now

"Whatever (white) person said that the #WEEZER cover of No Scrubs was good needs to sit in the corner and think about their choices," tweeted user @KosokoJackson. "This sounds like what unseasoned chicken and wonder bread tastes like and I now I'm angry on this beautiful day. #TealAlbum"

Others liked the new version of the song.

"Weezer dropping a surprise cover album gave me a cover of 'No Scrubs' I didn't know I needed," tweeted user @EddieGPinson.

"WEEZER DID A COVER ALBUM AND NO SCRUBS IS ON THERE AND I DIDN'T KNOW THAT I NEEDED THIS BUT I F--KING NEEDED IT!!" tweeted user @hifromjena.

"I just thought it's one of those songs that's freakishly popular," Weezer's lead singer Rivers Cuomo told Apple Music. "I was trying to decide which gender perspective to sing it from then I saw this tweet that said, 'If you're a guy covering a song by a girl, you gotta keep the pronouns. For those three minutes you're gay.' So I was like, 'Cool, let's try this.'"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Viral , Music , TLC , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Backstreet Boys, Chance the Rapper, Doritos, Super Bowl 2019 Commercial

Backstreet Boys Teach Chance the Rapper to Dance for Hilarious Doritos Super Bowl 2019 Commercial

Chris Pine, Keri Russell

Chris Pine, Keri Russell and Awkwafina Among 2019 SAG Awards Presenters

Ryan Edwards, Mug Shot

Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested for Alleged Theft

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, The Office

Mindy Kaling's Prediction About What Her The Office Character Is Doing Now Is Actually Perfect

Miley Cyrus, Anthony Kiedis, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More Added to 2019 Grammys Performers List

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 403

Single Nikki Bella Claims Buying a Ferrari Is "Healing"—But Brie Thinks It's More Like "a Mid-Life Crisis"

Jimmy Fallon, Camel

Watch Jimmy Fallon Get a Slobbery Kiss From Robert Irwin's Camel

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.