The Top 5 Wellness Trends You Need To Know In 2019

Everything you need to know this year about the top trends making waves in beauty, health and fitness. Read on to get your dose of the biggest moves in beauty — from crystals to heal your skin, to feminine care for the modern woman.
by E! Asia Staff | Sun., 27 Jan. 2019 8:30 PM
Everything you need to know this year about the top trends making waves in beauty, health and fitness. Read on to get your dose of the biggest moves in beauty — from crystals to heal your skin, to feminine care for the modern woman.
All-In-One Wellness
As our lives get more connected, it is becoming easier to have the world at our fingertips — quite literally. The downside of it? It is virtually (pun very much intended) impossible to fully disconnect. This means that we are also constantly looking at ways to destress and recalibrate ourselves. And the best kind of place to do so? All-in-one wellness spots that offer multiple solutions to all your health, wellness and beauty needs. From aesthetic clinics that go beyond providing high-tech treatments to also offering pampering facials and massages, you'll also be seeing more spots like COMO Shambhala's Urban Escape in Singapore. With a wide array of fitness, wellness and beauty classes and treatments available, you will have access to everything from yoga, pilates, naturopathy, massage therapy as well as alternative healing.
Crystal-Infused Skincare
Taking crystal healing to a whole new level, 2019 is the year you'll be seeing a lot more crystal-infused skincare products. While much has been said about the vibrational energy of crystals, there are still many people who doubt their ability to eliminate negativity and promote a sense of well-being. It all this sounds a little too new-age for you, fret not. The truth is, crystal-infused skincare products are made with ultra-fine crystal particles, which essentially consist of minerals that carry tiny electrical charges.
View this post on Instagram
Whether the full sizes or the travel sizes of our toners are a perfect gift for holidays 💖 do you have yours already?
A post shared by Nazan Schnapp Skincare (@nazanschnappskincare) on
When mixed into skincare and applied on the skin, they can energise sluggish cellular activity, calm inflammation and improve circulation. For example, Nazan Schnapp's Sublime Hydrating Treatment Essence is a rose quartz-infused toner that locks in hydration, soothes skin and infuses it with antioxidants. Herbivore Botanicals' Crushed Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish combines finely ground gemstone with organic virgin coconut oil and jasmine oil to smooth, brighten, nourish and perfume your skin.
View this post on Instagram
Give the gift of glowing soft skin with Amethyst Body Polish available in store and online at @credobeauty 💎💎💎#amethystbodypolish
A post shared by Herbivore Botanicals (@herbivorebotanicals) on
Feminine Care
Move over, Brazilian wax! Projected to grow at more than seven percent for the next several years, the feminine care industry is being given a new lease of life as more women become better educated and more interested in feminine care. Gone are the days where feminine grooming was limited to hair removal via getting waxed or IPL. Beyond products that help reduce ingrown hair or to soothe post-wax skin, today's vaginal and vulva care seem to entail so much more, spanning fancy vaginal cleansers, brightening cleansers to even detoxifying masks. Moreover, feminine hygiene products like sanitary pads are a major source of waste and as consumers become more conscious of the environmental impacts of their actions, there's been growing interest in menstrual cups and innovations like absorbent underwear.
Plant-Based Meat
As more people become concerned with sustainability, it's only natural that companies are finding ways to reduce our carbon footprint by reducing the amount of beef we consume. After all, cattle is one of the most environmentally unfriendly livestock to rear. Which explains why there's been a growing interest in meat substitutes that are completely plant-based. For example, Beyond Meat makes Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage, which look, cook and taste like real meat. With Bill Gates as one of its backers, Beyond Meat now retails at supermarkets across America and is also available at major hotels like Grand Hyatt Singapore. Another plant-based meat that is slated to be available in Singapore some time this year is Temasek-backed Impossible Foods.
View this post on Instagram
We're just a cheeseburger in paradise🎶 Happy #Nationalcheeseburgerday! Shout out to these restaurants who keep our bellies full with their mouth-watering Beyond Burger builds 🍔 ——————————————————- @BareBurger @Plow_Burger @VeggieGrill @ModernTimesDTLA @NextLevelBurger @BurgerFi @TheEpicBurger @officialtgifridays @PlanCheck
A post shared by Beyond Meat (@beyondmeat) on
Continued Growth Of Sustainable Beauty
In line with the overall increase in sustainability, brands are adapting in more ways than ever. For example, L'Oreal is working towards reducing its water use in the production of its products; while LVMH's Dior plans to reduce its water use and carbon footprint by reducing product packaging and switching to energy-saving fixtures at points of retail as well as maximising shipping (smaller packaging means each shipment carries more products). In addition, more beauty brands are eliminating water altogether from their products. Besides being more environmentally friendly, waterless products are less likely to harbour bacteria and can last longer without the use of preservatives.
View this post on Instagram
literally make your day... no matter where you are 💦 #evohair
A post shared by evo™ hair products (@evohair) on
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?