The Top 5 Wellness Trends You Need To Know In 2019

All-In-One Wellness

As our lives get more connected, it is becoming easier to have the world at our fingertips — quite literally. The downside of it? It is virtually (pun very much intended) impossible to fully disconnect. This means that we are also constantly looking at ways to destress and recalibrate ourselves. And the best kind of place to do so? All-in-one wellness spots that offer multiple solutions to all your health, wellness and beauty needs. From aesthetic clinics that go beyond providing high-tech treatments to also offering pampering facials and massages, you'll also be seeing more spots like COMO Shambhala's Urban Escape in Singapore. With a wide array of fitness, wellness and beauty classes and treatments available, you will have access to everything from yoga, pilates, naturopathy, massage therapy as well as alternative healing.