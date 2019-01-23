Getty Images
by alyssa morin | Wed., 23 Jan. 2019 5:17 PM
The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, Vinny Guadagnino, is asking for Kim Kardashian's help.
The reason? He wants the cosmetics mogul to use her star power to help free his MTV co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino from prison.
While at the Los Angeles airport, TMZ asked Vinny about how his friend is holding up. "I heard he's doing great in there," he says.
"I knew he was gonna do good. He was never really nervous about it, so I was praying, 'I hope once he's in there it's okay.'" Adding that "he's so strong mentally."
So how does the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tie into this, er, situation?
"Kim Kardashian has been getting prisoners out of jail," the reporter tells Vinny, to which he replies, "So she's gonna do it for Mike."
Giving the Selfish author his "pitch," the Jersey Shore star asks for her help.
"Kim, Mike is an amazing person. To me, he's completely reformed, he's a great member of society...he preaches to kids who have addictions. He's a big advocate and evangelist for recovery."
In fact, Vinny thinks Mike is "better off out here." Finishing off his conversation with the publication, the reality TV star says, "Kim, get on that."
It's no secret that the cosmetics mogul has been using her social media influence to support and advocate for inmates like Alice Marie Johnson and Cyntoia Brown. With Kim's help, Johnson was released from prison in June 2018 and Brown received clemency earlier this month.
The star has yet to respond to Vinny's request.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV
As for Mike "The Situation," he's currently serving eight months in prison for tax evasion. He turned himself to authorities on Tuesday, Jan. 15. As we previously reported, the Jersey Shore star arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. He gave one last farewell on Instagram, saying, "The comeback is always greater than the setback."
His wife Lauren Sorrentino has been keeping his fans up-to-date. In a recent social media post, she wrote, "It is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time."
