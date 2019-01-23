Thank U, Next the album has a nice ring to it, right? Maybe seven.

Ariana Grande is on the verge of releasing her second album in six months and she's more than ready to share her work with the world. Her album Sweetener was released on Aug. 17 and garnered two nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards. In both Sweetener and Thank U, Next, Grande sings candidly about her life, friendships and relationships. That much has been made clear thanks to the title track of her newest compilation, which lists off her exes by name in the first verse, including Pete Davidson, Big Sean and the late Mac Miller.

The song "Thank U, Next" dropped on Nov. 3 and her star-studded music video a few weeks later on Nov. 30. Her music video and single "7 Rings" came out on Jan. 17 and has quickly become a chart-topping single. Plus, "Imagine" was released on Dec. 13.

So when should we expect to see the album in full? Well, Grande did as Grande does and took to Twitter to drop some hints and answer questions about her music and life. Here's everything we know so far about Thank U, Next.